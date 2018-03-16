Woman carjacked by gunmen after leaving morning workout class

ATLANTA - A woman said she was held at gunpoint and carjacked in midtown Atlanta just minutes after finishing her work out.
Jovita Michelle Tyde said three men were crouched down hiding in front of her.
The mother of three told Channel 2’s Christian Jennings that she was returning to her car at a parking deck Tuesday at the corner of Piedmont and Monroe Drive when she was jumped.
“I opened my door, and just as I was, like, trying to step in and close the door, at the same time this guy pops up on other side of the door and sticks a gun in my face, and then there were two more guys,” Tyde said. “One guy right behind him, and the other guy at the hood of my car.”
We’ll show you surveillance video of the moments just after terrifying crime, on Channel 2 Action News at 5.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}