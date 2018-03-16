  • Woman carjacked by gunmen after leaving morning workout class

    By: Christian Jennings

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - A woman said she was held at gunpoint and carjacked in midtown Atlanta just minutes after finishing her work out.

    Jovita Michelle Tyde said three men were crouched down hiding in front of her.

    The mother of three told Channel 2’s Christian Jennings that she was returning to her car at a parking deck Tuesday at the corner of Piedmont and Monroe Drive when she was jumped.

    “I opened my door, and just as I was, like, trying to step in and close the door, at the same time this guy pops up on other side of the door and sticks a gun in my face, and then there were two more guys,” Tyde said. “One guy right behind him, and the other guy at the hood of my car.”

    We’ll show you surveillance video of the moments just after terrifying crime, on Channel 2 Action News at 5.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman carjacked by gunmen after leaving morning workout class

  • Headline Goes Here

    GDOT keeping close eye on what caused deadly Florida bridge collapse

  • Headline Goes Here

    Busy Atlanta road could be closed for months

  • Headline Goes Here

    Shootout leaves child injured, more than 50 bullet casings in street

  • Headline Goes Here

    Doctor says Diane McIver didn't want to see her husband before she died