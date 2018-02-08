Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Atlanta

ATLANTA - A suspect was injured in an officer-involved shooting in southeast Atlanta on Thursday, Atlanta police said.
The shooting happened in the area of South River Industrial and Forrest Park Road.
No officers were injured.
Using its state-of-the-art technology, NewsChopper 2 was able to zoom in to show a shattered driver side window.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to the scene and will be conducting the investigation.
