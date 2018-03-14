Sketch released of police impersonator wanted for assaulting women

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County police have released the sketch of a man they said is impersonating an officer and sexually assaulting women.
Two women were sexually assaulted by a man posing as an officer in two different cities just hours apart on March 9.
The first attack happened along Nash Road in northwest Atlanta and the other took place a few hours later on Terrell Mill Road in east Cobb County early Friday morning. In both cases, women said they were sexually assaulted after bogus traffic stops.
Both women described the imposter as a white man in his 30s, around 6 feet tall, with short dark hair and wearing police-like clothing, including a vest with a star and a police duty belt.
The suspect was driving a vehicle with a light bar on top of it.
