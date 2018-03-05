  • Sex offender on the run since 2016 caught at local library

    By: Chris Jose

    Updated:

    FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police took a fugitive who was on the run for more than a year into custody at a local library.

    The U.S. Marshals helped track down Tyon Poindexter, a convicted sex offender who disappeared after he was released from jail in 2016. 

    He was supposed to register as a sex offender, but never did, according to investigators.

    More than a year later, investigators tracked him down using a computer at the Atlanta-Fulton County Public Library. 

    How they tracked him down and who he was talking to, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories