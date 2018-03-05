Sex offender on the run since 2016 caught at local library

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police took a fugitive who was on the run for more than a year into custody at a local library.
The U.S. Marshals helped track down Tyon Poindexter, a convicted sex offender who disappeared after he was released from jail in 2016.
He was supposed to register as a sex offender, but never did, according to investigators.
More than a year later, investigators tracked him down using a computer at the Atlanta-Fulton County Public Library.
