15-year-old boy shot and killed in Atlanta home

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting along Mercury Drive.
There is a heavy police presence at the scene.
Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez has learned the teenage victim was transported to Grady Hospital by a private vehicle, where he died. The 15-year-old was shot at a home where nearly a dozen other teens and adults were inside.
Investigators said they’re still trying to determine what happened.
This is a developing story. We'll update this story with more information as soon as we get it, on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat after the Oscars.
Homicide detectives have arrived to this shooting scene. They are combing for clues and talking to neighbors, as well. More on this story after the #OscarsOn2 | @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/5fwymSHP7X— Nefertiti Jáquez (@NefertitiWSB) March 5, 2018
