  • 15-year-old boy shot and killed in Atlanta home

    By: Nefertiti Jaquez

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting along Mercury Drive.

    There is a heavy police presence at the scene. 

    Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez has learned the teenage victim was transported to Grady Hospital by a private vehicle, where he died. The 15-year-old was shot at a home where nearly a dozen other teens and adults were inside.

    Investigators said they’re still trying to determine what happened. 

    This is a developing story. We'll update this story with more information as soon as we get it, on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat after the Oscars.

     

