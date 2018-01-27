0 Midtown bar under new ownership after controversial Facebook posts surface

ATLANTA - A week after controversial Facebook posts surfaced on the account of the owner of Burkhart's Pub, Channel 2 Action News has learned the bar has been sold to new owners.

Palmer Marsh, 70, had owned the gay and drag bar in Atlanta's Ansley Square for decades.

The backlash follows the circulation early this week of a screenshot that appears to show Marsh using a racial slur about former President Barack Obama.

That post did not appear on Marsh’s page when initially reviewed by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday afternoon. A different, recent post on his page, that also elicited angry comments, was taken down or removed from public view Tuesday evening.

Other posts in the screenshot do appear on Marsh’s account, including one that reads: “If the South had won, we would be a hell of a lot better off.” Another says: “My Confederate money that I inherited is on my kitchen counter. RIGHT NOW! Steal the money, if you like, but don't try to take my flag because you might get seriously injured by doing so.” Those posts are both from 2015.

Channel 2's Lauren Pozen learned Friday that the bar will open Saturday under new ownership.

BREAKING: Just learned Burkhart’s has been sold to new owners. New ownership will be in place tomorrow. Burkhart’s closing at 9pm for the changeover. Will open back up tomorrow. #nightbeat — Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) January 26, 2018

