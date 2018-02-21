Man says stranger with gun threatened him on MARTA train

ATLANTA - A man said a stranger with a gun threatened him on a MARTA train.
The man said he and his friend got on the train at the Medical Center station.
He said he sat behind a man who started arguing with him.
The conversation escalated and the stranger pulled a pistol out of his book bag, the man said.
He said everyone on the train started running.
When the train got to the Buckhead station, he said, the man with the gun ran away.
His push for better security after he says MARTA police didn’t try to stop the gunman, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}