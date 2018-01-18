Icy roads remain as wind chill advisory continues

ATLANTA - Drivers who have to head out this morning need to watch out for icy spots on the roads.
City and state crews are out as promised.
Temperatures are in the teens throughout the state but feel lower.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking when warmer temperatures arrive, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
A wind chill advisory is in effect for all counties until 10 a.m.
“Temperatures will feel like they are between 5 above and 5 below zero,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said. “Dress in layers and please keep pets inside.”
As much as 2.3 inches of snow fell throughout metro Atlanta Wednesday.
MINUTE-BY-MINUTE UPDATES:
6:10 a.m.: 200 flight delays reported for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Aiport
