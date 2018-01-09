  • Masked man kept victim tied up for more than an hour in terrifying home invasion

    By: Matt Johnson

    ATLANTA - A neighborhood is on edge after police say a masked man tied up and robbed a woman inside her own home.

    This Buckhead homeowner said she thought she was going to die while being tied up during a home invasion.

    The victim, who asked not to be identified, said she came home Friday at around 8 p.m. and a masked robber was waiting for her.

    She said the robber ordered her around the house while pointing her own gun at her.

