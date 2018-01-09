New cemetery policy removes flowers, flags after 7 days on holidays

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - Many people are expressing anger and frustration over a metro Atlanta city’s new policy on cemetery decorations.
The city of Griffin now requires non-permanently mounted flowers, balloons, flags, stuffed animals on graves to be removed after seven days on certain holidays.
But some residents said the policy changed with very little communication with the public.
Hear from a resident who said the new policy is disrespectful and wrong, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4.
