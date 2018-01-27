Gunshots lead police to squatter house full of drugs and guns, police say

ATLANTA - Police say they took down an illegal operation at a home where squatters had taken over.
The whole thing started around 9:30 a.m. Friday at a home along Marco Drive.
Someone in the neighborhood reported hearing gunshots, so Atlanta police officers responded.
Why neighbors hope today's bust will help turn the neighborhood around, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
Police had six cars towed from the northwest Atlanta home because they said half of them were coming up stolen.
Investigators said they found five guns and a large amount of heroin, ecstasy and marijuana. Police arrested the three men.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}