Dashcam video captures car thieves who tried to ditch camera

ATLANTA - A pair of car thieves tried to make a clean getaway in an Uber driver's SUV, but dashcam video caught them in the act.
The Uber driver told police he stepped out of his Chevy Suburban to help a passenger unload a TV.
He said within a matter of seconds, the car thieves got in and took off, leaving him in the middle of Myrtle Street in Midtown.
The driver's dashcam was rolling and captured the thieves jumping into the SUV.
One of the thieves realized there was a camera and ripped out the entire rearview mirror and tossed it out of the SUV.
Brad Edmonds, who lives in the area, said he was walking his dog when he spotted the smashed mirror and a flashing blue light.
