Mayor announces transition team of CEOs, educators, rappers

    By: Dave Huddleston

    ATLANTA - Atlanta’s new Mayor Keisha Bottoms announced Thursday a transition team that will include local rappers and educators.

    “I am grateful to announce this 38-strong transition team. It represents a tremendous amount of diversity and depth, and really the best and the brightest in the city of Atlanta,” Bottoms said.

    Among the team are the CEO and Chairman of UPS, the CEO of Delta Airlines Inc., an APS school board member, Senator Jason Carter, Grammy-award winning rapper, actor, entrepreneur and activist Clifford “T.I.” Harris, Michael “Killer Mike Render, artist, activist and businessman, and a pastor from the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church.

