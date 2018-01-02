Keisha Bottoms sworn in as Atlanta's 60th mayor

0

ATLANTA - Just hours after taking office, Atlanta's new mayor laid out some of her top priorities for the city.

Keisha Lance Bottoms took her oath of office Tuesday afternoon, becoming Atlanta's 60th mayor.

Channel 2’s Dave Huddleston was at Bottoms’ swearing-in ceremony where she outlined an ambitious agenda, that included what she called the largest housing investment in Atlanta’s history.

Bottoms also said the city is in great financial shape and she wants to keep the momentum going.

Mayor Bottoms took her oath of office in front of a packed house inside the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel on the campus of Morehouse College.

"I want to thank all of Atlanta and each and every one of you here today, for your support and encouragement and your faith in me," Bottoms said.

After her oath, Bottoms laid out some of her priorities during her inaugural address, including a focus on improving education, public safety, public transit and unifying the city.

"My prayer is that we continue to work together for what is right because there is real work to be done and that work begins today," Bottom said.

Bottoms is only the second woman to lead the city of Atlanta, after defeating Mary Norwood in a runoff in December.

During her inaugural, she vowed to clean up corruption at City Hall and to be the mayor for all of Atlanta.

"I am honored to be your 60th mayor. Thank you Atlanta,” Bottoms told the crowd at her inauguration.

During Tuesday's event, the new City Council president, Felicia Moore, and the rest of the council also took their oaths of office. So did the 10 members of the Atlanta Municipal Court.

