  • 2 arrested, 1 on the run after police chase ends on I-20

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Several lanes of I-20 eastbound were blocked after a police chase involving robbery suspects.

    Police say officers tried to do a traffic stop on a stolen car near Birch Street and Evans Drive in southwest Atlanta Wednesday afternoon, but the suspects took off. 

    Officers chased the car onto I-20. The chase ended a few miles later just past the downtown connector.

    The three men got out of the car and tried to run. Police captured two of the three. They are still searching for the third.

    Stay with WSBTV.com and Channel 2 Action News as this story develops.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 arrested, 1 on the run after police chase ends on I-20

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man accused of sexually assaulting woman on plane facing federal charges

  • Headline Goes Here

    Sketch released of police impersonator wanted for assaulting women

  • Headline Goes Here

    Students at Atlanta high school kneel to protest gun violence

  • Headline Goes Here

    State witnesses take stand in Tex McIver murder trial