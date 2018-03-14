2 arrested, 1 on the run after police chase ends on I-20

ATLANTA - Several lanes of I-20 eastbound were blocked after a police chase involving robbery suspects.
Police say officers tried to do a traffic stop on a stolen car near Birch Street and Evans Drive in southwest Atlanta Wednesday afternoon, but the suspects took off.
Officers chased the car onto I-20. The chase ended a few miles later just past the downtown connector.
RED ALERT: End of Police Chase: I-20/eb east of I-75/85; the Downtown Connector; All Lanes Blocked at times; use Memorial Dr as an alternate.;https://t.co/U91RrffhCn; #ATLtraffc pic.twitter.com/WATy9IKjPd— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) March 14, 2018
The three men got out of the car and tried to run. Police captured two of the three. They are still searching for the third.
