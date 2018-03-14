Mother pulls five children from burning home

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Doctors are treating five children pulled from a burning home in Cherokee County.
Family members tell us their mother risked her life to save her children.
Taylor Wilkie and her five children were asleep inside their home when flames broke out around 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Investigators says the fire began near a front wall and quickly spread.
Taylor Wilkie raced through the burning home to get to her children, who range from 18 months to 8 years old.
“She has burns all over her back from going in and out,” the victim’s sister, Tammy Wilkie, said.
The oldest and youngest children suffered the worst injuries. The 8-year-old boy is now on a ventilator.
The family has created a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses and rebuilding their home.
