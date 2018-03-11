Atlanta United defeats D.C. United in home opener, sets another MLS attendance record

ATLANTA - Atlanta United won its first game of its second season with a 3-1 finish against D.C. United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The five stripes had another reason to celebrate, the franchise broke its MLS single-game attendance record with 72,035 tickets sold and distributed for Sunday’s game against D.C. United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Catch the highlights of the match, on Channel 2 Action News at 6.
Atlanta United set the league single-game record of 71,874 against Toronto on Oct. 22, 2017. That mark broke the record of 70,425 it set against Orlando City on Sept. 16.
Atlanta United also set a league record for average attendance (48,200) last season.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 7-year-old girl dies from crash injuries
- Scattered showers make for a soggy Sunday in metro Atlanta
- 'Black Panther' joining billion-dollar club
.@marta scene right now... 🔥🔥🔥 #ATLUTD #UniteAndConquer pic.twitter.com/l1alZ6dRqr— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) March 11, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}