  • Atlanta United defeats D.C. United in home opener, sets another MLS attendance record

    ATLANTA - Atlanta United won its first game of its second season with a 3-1 finish against D.C. United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

    The five stripes had another reason to celebrate, the franchise broke its MLS single-game attendance record with 72,035 tickets sold and distributed for Sunday’s game against D.C. United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

    Atlanta United set the league single-game record of 71,874 against Toronto on Oct. 22, 2017. That mark broke the record of 70,425 it set against Orlando City on Sept. 16.

    Atlanta United also set a league record for average attendance (48,200) last season.

