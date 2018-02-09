Atlanta Hawks player arrested for going 125+ mph on I-85, police say

ATLANTA - An Atlanta Hawks player was arrested for going more than 70 mph over the speed limit, police said.
Deandre Bembry stopped early Friday morning after Atlanta police said he was clocked in a Dodge Charger going 128 mph in a 55 mph zone on Interstate 85 near Buford Highway.
We're working to learn more about his arrest for Channel 2 Action News at Noon
Police said Bembry pulled over without incident and was arrested for reckless driving and speeding.
Bembry, from Charlotte, North Carolina, has been with the Hawks since 2016.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Weekend plans outside? You may want to change them
- Goodbye, margs? The world is headed toward a tequila shortage
- Pharmacist says natural drugs can work as well as Tamiflu to fight flu
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}