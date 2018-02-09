  • Atlanta Hawks player arrested for going 125+ mph on I-85, police say

    ATLANTA - An Atlanta Hawks player was arrested for going more than 70 mph over the speed limit, police said.

    Deandre Bembry stopped early Friday morning after Atlanta police said he was clocked in a Dodge Charger going 128 mph in a 55 mph zone on Interstate 85 near Buford Highway.

    Police said Bembry pulled over without incident and was arrested for reckless driving and speeding.

    Bembry, from Charlotte, North Carolina, has been with the Hawks since 2016.

