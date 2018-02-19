Armed robber hits 2 fast food restaurants in 1 night

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Burger King workers are speaking out for the first time after they were held at gunpoint by a robber who hit two restaurants in one night.
Channel 2’s Audrey Washington spoke to one of the workers at the restaurant located on Atlanta Highway in Loganville where she was told the rover calmly walked in, took out a gun and demanded cash Sunday around 10 p.m.
Surveillance video then showed the man jumping the counter and forcing another employee in the back to the register.
We're talking to the terrified workers about the moment a gun was pointed at her, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
"He said this is not a game, don’t try nothing stupid."— Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) February 19, 2018
This is NEW SURVEILLANCE VIDEO I obtained of one of two ARMED robberies in Loganville.
Hear from one of the employees, who was threatened at gunpoint, next at 12:30.@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/YUHpgFLG7Y
