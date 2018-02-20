Adoption agencies could reject same-sex couples under Georgia bill

The contentious "religious liberties" bill passed the committee Tuesday by a vote of 5-2 and could soon face a vote before the full Georgia Senate.
We break down the bill and its next steps, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the vote was split along party lines, with five Republicans supporting the measure and two Democrats opposing it.
The sponsor of the proposal, Sen. William Ligon, a Brunswick Republican, said the measure was needed to ensure that religious organizations could participate in the adoption process.
Opponents of the bill say it would effectively allow state-sponsored discrimination by adoption agencies. Sen. Elena Parent, an Atlanta Democrat, said the measure would discourage some parents from adopting.
___
Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com and the Associated Press
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}