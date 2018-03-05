ACLU calls anti-Muslim police training course 'inflammatory, potentially unconstitutional'

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a course on “Islam in America,” but its description has caught the attention of the ACLU of Georgia.
According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the training course -- scheduled for Thursday -- will be taught by former Woodstock Police Department Chief David Bores.
The class is open to law enforcement officers and the faith community.
TRENDING STORIES:
“This course is to learn the jihadist enemy,” according to a description of the course. “How they define themselves by documents and social media, the historical basis to justify their actions, and their inspirations. This course also covers the Grand Jihad to eliminate America by terrorist acts and subversive acts under the Muslim Brotherhood.”
The ACLU and other groups believe the class encourages hate and profiling, rather than understanding.
WATCH Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. for a LIVE report on this developing story,
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}