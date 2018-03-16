0 'A symbol of courage': Tripp Halstead remembered on social media

The community took to social media to pay their respects and send condolences to the family of Tripp Halstead. The toddler, who suffered a traumatic brain injury when a tree limb fell on him in 2012, died Thursday.

We're looking back at Tripp's courageous fight and remembering the little boy who inspired so many, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance-Bottoms took to Twitter saying, "Let's hug our kids a little tighter today."

My twins are 7. Such a painful reminder of how fragile & fleeting life is. Let’s hug our kids a little tighter today https://t.co/UbxdgOULWB — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) March 16, 2018

Local police departments and agencies also remembered the young boy.

ACCPD would like to extend our heart felt sympathy to the Halstead family. RIP young Tripp Halstead you will be missed — Athens-Clarke Police (@accpolice) March 16, 2018

Hallstead's courageous battle since the accident inspired millions both here in Georgia and across the nation.

[READ: A timeline: Looking back at Tripp Halstead's long road to recovery]

It’s crazy how attached you can get to someone you’ve never met! Prayers for Tripp Halstead’s family. Rest In Peace buddy! — Rhett Roberson (@rhett_roberson) March 16, 2018

This is devastating. God Bless the Halstead family 🙏🙏🙏😢 https://t.co/mPB1KYWfvY — Craig Lucie (@CraigLucie) March 16, 2018

rest ever so easily to Tripp Halstead, who went to see Jesus about an hour ago. I love you SO much and I am so in awe of the fight you put up. If everyone could say a prayer for Tripp and his sweet family tonight it would be so appreciated. — rach ✨⭐️💫⚡️ (@rachelscute) March 16, 2018

Tripp Halstead was a tough little fighter! So sad he passed. 👼🏼 — Tykeisha Jones (@Tykeishaj15) March 16, 2018

Prayers for the family of Tripp Halstead. Here in Atlanta he's been a symbol of fight and courage and while his race is done, his imprint has been cast. A sweet, sweet spirit. — Matt Somerlot (@Ribsy33) March 16, 2018

RELATED STORIES:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.