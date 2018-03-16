  • 'A symbol of courage': Tripp Halstead remembered on social media

    The community took to social media to pay their respects and send condolences to the family of Tripp Halstead. The toddler, who suffered a traumatic brain injury when a tree limb fell on him in 2012, died Thursday.

    We're looking back at Tripp's courageous fight and remembering the little boy who inspired so many, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

    Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance-Bottoms took to Twitter saying, "Let's hug our kids a little tighter today."

    Local police departments and agencies also remembered the young boy.

    Hallstead's courageous battle since the accident inspired millions both here in Georgia and across the nation.

    [READ: A timeline: Looking back at Tripp Halstead's long road to recovery]

