18-year-old sought in Cocoa motel homicide turns self in, police say

COCOA, Fla. - A nationwide search for Joshua Keravouri, 19, of Maryland, began earlier this month after Terry Scott Hilliard, 65, of Ocala, was found dead at the Dixie Motel on Forrest Avenue.
Investigators later found Hillard's vehicle, a black Chevrolet Cruze, abandoned in Hialeah.
Police said Keravouri was seen checking into the motel with Hilliard, but investigators were unable to identify Keravouri until Friday.
Keravouri turned himself in Monday morning to authorities in Georgia, police said.
Police are expected to hold a press conference at 2 p.m. on the arrest.
No other details were released.
