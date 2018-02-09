0 State lawmaker pledges not to push ‘puppy lemon law' after protest

Legislation promoted as a lemon law for puppies sounds like a consumer protection bill, but Channel 2 consumer investigator Jim Strickland learned the idea is drawing heat from animal advocates.

They question a key provision of the bill that limits pet store’s liability when a dog or cat gets sick, and limits on local government’s ability to regulate those stores.

Dog owner John Stavrinakis told Strickland he’s also worried about language in the bill. He purchased his bulldog Attie from Petland Kennesaw in August 2016. At $5,500, Atttie came with a healthy price tag and an unhealthy everything else.

“She almost like had to be put on doggie life support to get through this,” Stavrinakis said.

Attie was diagnosed with severe pneumonia days after the store sold her. Her vet bills were nearly $13,000.

“That’s an unbelievable amount of money to think about when you first think about this. It’s pretty infuriating,” he said.

Petland of Kenneaw paid nearly all of the bill, but under a proposed puppy lemon law the store would have had to pay far less. Pet stores’ liability would be limited to the price of the animal. In Attie's case $7,500 would have been out of pocket.

“There’s no way we would have been able to afford it,” Stavrinakis said. “She would have died.”

