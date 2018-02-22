Defaulting on student loans could cost you your job under little-known state law

ATLANTA - Registered nurse Debra Curry was shocked when she received a letter Nov. 2014 from the Department of Justice notifying her she was violating Georgia law by not paying for a federal education loan, and the board of nursing would suspend her license if she did not pay.
“I have numerous loans, they’re hard to keep up with,” Curry said.
Curry pays more than $1,700 a month toward multiple loans, but the DOJ letter was the first time she learned one of her loans was in default.
“That’s alarming. It got my attention,” Curry said.
Curry was confronted with what many describe as a little-known law that’s on the books in more than a dozen states. When student borrowers don’t pay back federal loans they risk a lower credit score, garnished wages, and in Georgia, losing their job.
Currently professional licenses through the Secretary of State and the Medical Composite Boards must be suspended if the licensees’ federal student loans are in nonpayment or default.
“The way this law is written it essentially makes the state of Georgia a collection agency for the federal government,” Republican State Rep. Jason Spencer said.
