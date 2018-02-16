0 2 Investigates: APD recruits fired for allegedly smoking pot, shooting gun, stealing

ATLANTA - A Channel 2 Action News investigation uncovered eight Atlanta police recruits accused of everything from a shooting to smoking marijuana have been fired from the police academy in the past two years.

Channel 2 Action News filed an open records request with the Atlanta Police Department to find out how many recruits are leaving the academy. We checked with the state and found eight recruits were fired because they were accused of crimes or lying.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Nicole Carr digs into the money spent on the recruits for a force that is down more than 250 officers, Tuesday on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

According to a police report, one man shot the boyfriend of a woman he had been talking to on Tinder two times, once in the back and once in the arm- and then claimed he was an off-duty police officer when he called 911. But he was actually an APD recruit.

“We have an issue with retaining officers that we have now and we have an issue with recruiting. I didn’t know we had an issue with the recruits, as well,” Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore said.

Atlanta police sent a statement saying, in part:

“While our background screening process is thorough, it is impossible to predict the poor choices some individuals will make once they are hired. We understand and agree that police officers should be held to a higher standard, and criminal behavior by anyone wanting to become a police officer is obviously unacceptable. But it should be abundantly clear that once these behaviors are brought to our attention, we deal with them swiftly and decisively. The dismissals, while disappointing, are proof that our rigorous vetting process – which the public demands and to which we are committed – is working.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.