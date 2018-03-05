By: Kelly Sundstrom For the AJC

0 8 of the top St. Patrick's Day events around Atlanta

With all the St. Patrick's Day events taking place throughout Atlanta, you'll be seeing green all March long. Whether you enjoy an Irish-themed block party, pub crawl, parade or costumed race, there's a little something for everyone this year around the Metro.

Just make sure to don your best leprechaun hat and green suspenders so you don't get pinched along the way.

Mark your calendar and plan on taking part in these St. Patrick's Day festivities:

St. Patrick's Day arrived early for several thousand Atlanta area residents this year.

Lepre*CON 2018. 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. March 10. Tickets start at $13 per person. Park Tavern. 500 10th St. NE Atlanta. 404-249-0001. www.parktavern.com.

St. Patrick's Day starts early at Park Tavern with Lepre*CON 2018. This year's event will feature costumes, live bands, a DJ, drinks, over 5,000 visitors and much more.

Green Mile Midtown Block Party. 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. March 16. $19.99 per person, registration required. Map and offerings provided at registration. 404-456-4655. www.atlantabartours.com.

Midtown's Entertainment District transforms into the Green Mile Midtown Block Party on March 16th with DJs, live music, Irish food and drink specials, party beads and over 2000 participants expected.

St. Patrick's Day Outdoor Fest at Fado Buckhead. March 17. Tickets starting at $20 per person. Fado Irish Pub Buckhead. 273 Buckhead Ave., Atlanta. 404-841-0066. www.fadoirishpub.com.

The streets of Buckhead will fill with green on St. Patrick's Day with an outdoor festival to mark the occasion. Fado Buckhead hosts live bands and plenty of Irish frivolities.

Luckyfest 2018. Doors open at 1 p.m. March 17. $14 per person. Park Tavern. 500 10th St., Atlanta. 404-249-0001. www.spiralentertainment.com.

Luckyfest 2018 takes place at Park Taven on St. Patrick's Day with all-day entertainment, live bands and green beer.

St. Patrick's Day Irish Stroll. Noon to 2 a.m. March 17. $10 per person, registration required. Registration at Daiquiri Factory. 889 West Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 404-881-8188. www.barcrawls.com.

Take an Irish stroll this St. Patrick's Day, but not the one you had in mind. This special pub crawl will have you hopping through venues around Atlanta with drink specials and discounts.

Shamrock 'N Roll Road Race Courtesy of Capture Life Through the Lens/For the AJC Shamrock 'N Roll Road Race Courtesy of Capture Life Through the Lens/For the AJC

Shamrock 'N Roll Road Race. 7 a.m. March 17. $15 per racer for 1K, $35 to $40 per racer for 5K and 10K, free to watch. Atlantic Station Central Park. 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-261-7799. www.jlatlanta.org.

Strap on your running shoes and put on your craziest costume because the Shamrock 'N Roll Road Race is back with a 1K Kids' Fun Run, 5K and 10K to raise money for The Junior League of Atlanta. This Peachtree Qualifier will include free race photos, Healthy Lifestyle Festival, vendors, live entertainment and more.

Atlanta St. Patrick's Parade and 5K Courtesy of Atlanta St. Patrick's Parade/For the AJC Atlanta St. Patrick's Parade and 5K Courtesy of Atlanta St. Patrick's Parade/For the AJC

Atlanta St. Patrick's Parade and 5K. 10 a.m. for the 5K, 11 a.m. for the parade. March 17. The parade is free, $20 to $40 to race. Peachtree Street in Midtown. 404-504-6884. www.atlantastpats.com.

Nothing says green like the Atlanta St. Patrick's Parade and 5K, which takes place in Midtown. In its 134th year, expect to see colorful floats, giant flags, clowns, Irish dancers, drill teams, bands and the Bagpipe & Drum Corps at this unbeatable celebration. Come early for the Annual St. Patrick's Parade 5K at 10 a.m. and stick around for the parade at 11.

