0 Free things to do: Smyrna St. Patrick's Day Fest, WelshFest, AJM Festival, more

Phoenix Flies offers free celebration of Atlanta's historic sites

Celebrate Atlanta's historic sites for free! Phoenix Flies brings together 99 partners across Atlanta to offer 200 different events to the public at no cost.

Events include guided walking tours, lectures, storytelling, open houses and more. Over a dozen new partners have joined the celebration this year, including the DeFoor Centre, featuring a tour of the Battle of Peachtree Creek; Civil Bikes, offering a tour of civil rights sites in the MLK Jr.-Auburn Avenue Historic Districts, the Glenn House in Inman Park, the Gilded Angel Gallery in Candler Park, the Cahoun Estate in Buckhead, the Clay Cemetery in Kirkwood, and the Carlos Museum at Emory.

ATLANTA – Classic Movie Thursday – March 15

Step back in time to the Golden Age of Hollywood at Sewell Mill Library and Cultural Arts Center with iconic films from the silver screen! Each Thursday afternoon screening features a movie classic you have come to love. Feel free to bring your own food and drink to enjoy during the movie.

Be Healthy Georgia Festival – Saturday, March 17

Don’t miss your chance to join the lieutenant governor and other special guests for the eighth annual Be Healthy Georgia Festival. The family friendly event begins with the Atlanta Track Club’s One Mile Fun Run and 50-Meter Dash, followed by more fun and games. After the run, catch the beat with a DJ who will keep the beat alive while you take advantage of all types of sport activities and door prizes.

St. Paw-Tricks Day Rescue Dog Olympics – Saturday, March 17

Looking for a fun day of competitive games for your furry friends? Come out to the St. Paw-Tricks Day Rescue Dog Olympics for a field day of games for dogs and their humans, plus vendors, a dog fashion show, a costume contest and a green beer garden at Brook Run Park in Dunwoody.

Atlanta Science Festival – through March 9-24

Don’t miss the family friendly Forsythia Festival this weekend. Enjoy an arts-and-crafts show, 5K race, live entertainment, children's fair, pageant, tournaments and more in downtown Forsyth. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 10-11.

9th Annual Atlanta Jewish Music Festival – March 8-25

The AJMF returns for its ninth year with a diverse musical lineup curated to please audiences of all ages, backgrounds and affiliations. The three-weekend festival started March 8 and will run through March 25 in various locations throughout metro Atlanta. It includes fresh musical talent, returning favorites and a bevy of international artists sure to penetrate the soul of music listeners.

Some events are free and unticketed. Visit the website to find out which events are free over the weekend.

WelshFest – Saturday, March 17

Get engaged with all of the fun of WelshFest. Take advantage of experiencing Welsh music, stories, vendors, a 5K, kids’ area and kilt contest in Rockmart.

Smyrna St. Patrick’s Day Fest

St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner. Smyrna’s St. Patrick Day Fest is the place to be. Listen to great music, plus a green fountain and activities for the kids located at Atkins Park in Smyrna.

