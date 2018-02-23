Celebrate Atlanta's historic sites for free!
Phoenix Flies brings together 99 partners across Atlanta to offer 200 different events to the public at no cost.
This year's events run from March 3-25
Events include guided walking tours, lectures, storytelling, open houses and more. Over a dozen new partners have joined the celebration this year, including the DeFoor Centre, featuring a tour of the Battle of Peachtree Creek; Civil Bikes, offering a tour of Civil Rights sites in the MLK, Jr.-Auburn Avenue Historic Districts, the Glenn House in Inman Park, the Gilded Angel Gallery in Candler Park, the Cahoun Estate in Buckhead, the Clay Cemetery in Kirkwood, and the Carlos Museum at Emory.
Partners include churches, nonprofits, museums, corporations, and private individuals who are committed to preserving the physical and cultural heritage of the city.
Phoenix Flies is a organized by the Atlanta Preservation Center.
