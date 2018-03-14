0 Things to do: St. Patrick's Day weekend in Atlanta!

Story Highlights Check out Queens of Hip Hop, St. Patrick's Day fun and more!

March 17

Queens of Hip Hop concert

The Queens of Hip Hop Concert featuring Remy Ma, Eve, Trina, Mc Lyte, Rah Digga, Monie Love, Yo Yo, and more are coming to Philips Arena!

8th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Green Mile Midtown Block Party

Eat, Drink & Party in Midtown’s Entertainment District for the Green Mile Midtown Block Party. Join 1000 + party goers to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day early! Free admission into all participating bars with complimentary themed Irish beverages or shots, 3/2/1 drink specials, Irish themed food specials, party beads and more. (3/2/1 = $3.00 well OR $2.00 beer OR $1.00 shot with your wristband).

Atlanta St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Atlanta’s St. Patrick’s Day parade – started by the city’s Hibernian Benevolent Society (a Catholic and Protestant fraternal organization) – dates back to 1858, making it one of the country’s oldest.

Suwanee American Craft Beer Fest at Town Center Park in Suwanee

Recognized as one of the biggest and best craft beer festival in the Southeast. the Suwanee American Craft Beer Fest attracts people from all over the country to claim their share of unlimited tastings of over 350 craft beers. The event offers live music, games, local food vendors and a home brew contest in Suwanee Town Center Park.

LuckyFest 2018

Party with thousands for one of Atlanta's Largest St. Patty's Festival at Park Tavern at Piedmont Park . The shenanigans begin at 1 pm. Live bands & entertainment all day with tons of green beer

St. Paddy's Bus Bash on Rockin Road Trip

Jump on the bus for a 3-hr rolling BEER tour of Atlanta with stops at Orpheus Brewing and Wild Heaven Beer! How great that a LIVE BAND, The Bitteroots, will be playing a full show while we cruise on the big green bus & sip our big green beer(s)!! Book your trip now & then meet us at Big Tex in Downtown Decatur at 6pm on Saturday, March 17. FREE parking across the street on Swanton Way. Don't forget to stop on the way & see our friends @ Ale Yeah Craft Beer Market to stock your cooler for the ST. PATTY'S BUS BASH!!

March 16 - 17

Chocolate and Art Show Atlanta

Indulge yourself in some of ATL's finest up-and-coming artists, photographers and creators! There is something for every body including live body painting, live music, face-painting, and free chocolate! Join us either Friday and/or Saturday evening for this event dedicated to underground artists in the Atlanta area at our B-Complex.

March 16 - 18

American Craft Show

Three days of festivities at the Cobb Galleria celebrating all things handmade at the American Craft Show in Atlanta. Come meet and shop craft like you’ve never seen before from more than 230 of the country’s top contemporary jewelry, clothing, furniture, and home décor artists. Plus, meet the country’s top emerging artists! Stop by our Hip Pop Emerging Artists’ booths on the show floor to see their contemporary pieces ranging from sophisticated elegance to cutting-edge.

Atlanta Tattoo Arts Convention

The Atlanta Tattoo Arts Convention will feature over 300 of the World's Best Tattoo Artists, tattooing live, sideshows, live human suspension & more! Events are at the Atlanta Convention Center at AmericasMart.

The PULSE Dance Experience

The PULSE Dance Experience will raise the roof for the thirteenth consecutive year at the Atlanta Renaissance Waverly in an effort to educate and inspire young dancers from age seven and up with an exciting weekend workshop taught by today’s top award-winning choreographers and instructors in the dance industry. The star-studded faculty includes Laurieann Gibson (Diddy, Nicki Minaj), Gil Duldulao (Janet Jackson, Demi Lovato), WITH SPECIAL GUEST KEKE PALMER for our Friday night Master Class open to the Public! Guests are invited to attend the epic Battle Royale Showcase featuring students and choreographers, open to the public at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday March 17th

Atlanta Ballet presents ‘Black Swan’ at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center

Modern audiences will fall under the spell of one of the most famous ballets in history - Swan Lake. Atlanta Ballet takes you ahead in the story to the iconic third act and the pivotal moment when Prince Siegfried mistakes Odile, the evil sorcerer Von Rothbart’s daughter, for his true love, Odette. It is a rare jewel of a masterpiece that is satisfying to the soul.

March 17 - 18

2018 Model Train Show

The annual event features over 250 vendor tables, used train vendors, display layouts, trains for kids a raffle and door prizes, all at the Cobb Galleria Centre.

March 17 - March 25

2018 ATL Airport District Restaurant Week

Experience all of the delicious cuisine the District has to offer with prix fixe menu prices of $9, $19 or $29 or signature dishes for 20 percent off during this weeklong culinary experience in College Park, East Point, Hapeville and Union City. “Like” ATL Airport District Restaurant Week on Facebook to stay in the know!

Through April 1

Orchid Daze at the Atlanta Botanical Garden

Orchid Daze presents dazzling displays of beautiful orchids in an indoor setting. The annual exhibition complements the country's largest permanent collection of species orchids with bold, bright flowers and tropical foliage sure to whisk you away with a lush wintertime escape.

Through April 22

Freaky Friday at Horizon Theatre Company

Freaky Friday is a hilarious, contemporary update of an American classic in which a mother and daughter really see what it is to be a family and experience each other’s lives first-hand, if only for a day. An over-worked mother and her teenage daughter have one thing in common — they don’t relate to each other on anything. When they wake up to discover they have magically switched bodies, each is forced to adapt to the other’s life, literally walking in each other’s shoes, for one freaky Friday. The mom’s wedding is Saturday, and the two must find a way to switch back – fast. This is a delightfully entertaining new musical for anyone with a perfectly imperfect family.

Through May 6

The Secret World Inside of You at Fernbank

The Secret World Inside You, a special exhibition from the American Museum of Natural History, uses larger-than-life models, computer interactives, videos, art installations, and scheduled live presentations to explore the rapidly evolving science that is revolutionizing how we view human health and understand the inner workings of our bodies.

Through May 13

Designing Playful Cities at Museum of Design Atlanta (MODA)

As our cities become more and more densely populated, we must design spaces for play into them. MODA’s exhibition, Designing Playful Cities, takes visitors through interactive installations that present a strong case for designing play into urban environments, encourage visitors of all ages to engage in play in their day-to-day activities, and inspire designers and developers to create playful spaces in our cities, whether by designing proper playgrounds for children or by converting under-utilized spaces into fun and friendly places.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.