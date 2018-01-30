0 Things to do: Mardi Gras parties, Days of the Dead, magic show

Feb 2 - 4

Days of the Dead convention

The horror convention's primary goal is to bring back the concept of the genre convention being a welcoming social gathering of like minded friends and fans and not just another "pay-and-go" autograph show that has become an all too common (and impersonal) experience in the convention scene. Chock full of special events tailored just for the fans, an active after hours scene of horror themed parties, and a massive guest list of the hottest celebrity guests, artists, and up and coming independent film makers.

Feb. 2 - 11

Don Quixote by the Atlanta Ballet

A classic ballet story loved by audiences for its dramatic score and lavish staging, choreographer Yuri Possokhov’s Don Quixote is “an altogether enchanting piece of dance theater” (Chicago Sun-Times) that blends exquisite dancing with an often humorous swashbuckling tale. Travel with the man of La Mancha across the Spanish countryside as he battles imaginary dragons, saves damsels in distress, and encounters a colorful cast of characters along the way.

Feb. 3

Midtown Mardi Gras Block Party

Mardi Gras Block Party + Beads + New Orleans Themed Food & Drinks! Come dressed in your best BEADS and drink like you're in THE BIG EASY! Mardi Gras Block Party in the Midtown Entertainment District with 15+ bars is a night to remember! Tickets includes New Orleans themed comp shots, 3/2/1 specials ($3 well, $2 beer and $1 shot), beads, New Orleans themed food specials and more.

Uncorked Atlanta Wine Festival

Join Atlanta Sport and Social Club at Park Tavern to enjoy over 50 wine and craft beer samples, music from DJ OneNate, and fun wine-themed activities.

Heyday 80s Dance Party

HEYDAY, your favorite '80s dance party, is back at The Basement! Get into the groove, get up on your feet, and step to the beat as Kimber (Heyday, NonsenseEAV, Nonsense DWNTWN) delivers all your favorites from the Reagan years! Dress the part or come as you are... just be ready to dance.

The Illusionists Present Adam Trent

Direct from Broadway, Adam Trent, the break out star of the world’s best-selling magic show The Illusionists, brings his signature brand of magic and illusion to this high-tech spectacle at the Fox Theatre. Produced by the same creative team behind The Illusionists brand, Adam Trent’s production is an immersive entertainment extravaganza of magic, comedy and music perfect for the entire family.

Through Feb. 4

Native Guard at the Alliance Theatre

This Pulitzer Prize winning collection of poetry by former U.S. Poet Laureate Natasha Trethewey, juxtaposes the deeply personal experiences of Trethewey, a child of a then illegal marriage between her African-American mother and Caucasian father living in 1960s Mississippi, with the experience of a soldier in the Native Guard, the first African-American Union troop in the Civil War who was charged with guarding white Confederate captives. Years after her mother’s tragic death, Trethewey reclaims her memory, just as she reclaims the voices of the black soldiers whose service has been all but forgotten.

Through Feb. 15

The Atlanta Jewish Film Festival

The 18th annual Atlanta Jewish Film Festival returns for 23 days featuring an international collection of 70+ narrative and documentaries that you can’t experience anywhere else. Year after year, AJFF prides itself on bringing an assortment of films together representing more than 24 countries. Come and see diverse flicks – covering everything from human rights, women in film, religion, and much more – with premieres by both familiar and new directors and producers alike. Don’t miss the kick-off on Opening Night and the Closing Night celebration, and even catch yourself socializing with filmmakers, celebrity guests, and community leaders at one of the many Q&As.

Through Feb. 25

Snow Mountain at Stone Mountain

Snow tubing in GA? Yep, we have it! Snow Mountain at Stone Mountain Park is a winter wonderland of fun. With a 400-foot tubing hill and 2 moving sidewalks to take you back to the top, your Snow session will be packed with fun. Snow Mountain offers single tubes, double tubes, and family-sized tubes that can accommodate up to 8 guests at a time. Due to the popularity of Snow Mountain, tubing is offered in 2-hour sessions and pre-purchased tickets are highly recommended to guarantee the day and time of your choice. The Snow Zone play area is included with your Snow Mountain tubing session and is available during operating hours on the date of your visit.

Big Apple Circus:

Step right up and enter the magical ring of the Big Apple Circus. Heading to Atlanta for their critically-acclaimed 40th Anniversary National Tour, the cast of Big Apple Circus are ready to amaze and thrill all types of audiences with an action-packed experience all set to a live band. With nearly two hours of endless amusement, humor and incredible physical talent, the Big Apple Circus is sure to be your new family tradition. Special ‘early bird’ tickets are now available until December 31. All proceeds from Opening Night and a portion for the rest of the run will benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

