The King Center (free admission, free parking) – Thursday, Feb. 1
The Martin Luther King Center is offering free admission and parking. Plan your visit today. The King Center is at 449 Auburn Ave. NE, just east of downtown Atlanta.
Groundhog Day Jugglers Festival – Friday to Sunday, Feb. 2-4
Don’t miss out on the chance to attend the 40th Groundhog Day Jugglers Festival! Witness jugglers, unicyclists, hoopers, kendama, live music and family fun for all ages. The juggling competition for the famous PHIL award happens Saturday at 2 p.m. Check our website for other games and events. You can also enjoy a free juggling session by simply asking at the registration table. Admission is free to spectators and the public at large for all daytime events, and the public is invited to watch activities in the gym anytime. For festival participants (jugglers, unicylists, yo-yoists, hoopers, etc.), registration for the entire weekend is $30.
