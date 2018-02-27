0 Things to Do: Beer, Bourbon and BBQ Fest, Pub Crawl on the Beltline and the Harlem Globetrotters!

Through April 1

Orchid Days at the Atlanta Botanical Garden

Orchid Daze presents dazzling displays of beautiful orchids in an indoor setting. The annual exhibition complements the country's largest permanent collection of species orchids with bold, bright flowers and tropical foliage sure to whisk you away with a lush wintertime escape.

March 1 - 5

Atlanta Salsa Bachata Festival at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis

Welcome to the Atlanta Salsa Bachata Festival, where for the 1st time, Georgia, Alabama, and Tennessee are coming together to put on an event. Salsa Memphis, Salsambo and Rocket City Promotions are proud to bring you a unique event with new artists coming to the south.

Over 40 workshops in Salsa, Bachata, Kizomba, Mambo, and Cha Cha Cha. Two nights of shows from World Renowned Artists such as Tropical Gem, Johnny Vazquez, Omambo, Javier Campines & Erica Reyna, Gabriel & Leticia, and Darlin and Sharonne from Art in Motion. Four nights of social dancing till 5am.

March 2 - 3

3rd Annual Sip and Swine BBQ Festival:

Fully sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS) and set to take place at Coolray Field in Buford, this family-friendly barbecue competition will feature 78 barbecue competition teams (and growing!), 73 food and craft vendors, and several live bands set to perform throughout the day on Saturday. Barbecue competition teams will include a blend of pro teams from all over the country and “backyard” teams – featuring a number of local businesses and friends vying for victory in their respective categories. 100% of the proceeds from the event will benefit Home of Hope at Gwinnett Children’s Shelter. To learn more, visit http://www.sipandswine.com/.

March 3

Beer, Bourbon and BBQ Fest at Atlantic Station

It’s a great day of beer sippin', bourbon tastin', music listenin' and barbecue eatin'. Your admission buys you a sampling glass so you can enjoy an ALL-YOU-CARE–TO-TASTE sampling of beer and bourbon. Some of the best barbecue vendors are on-site if you get hungry all while enjoying seminars in the tasting theater and LIVE music all day. Enjoy the great barbeque selection – pulled pork from whole hogs, ribs, brisket, chickens, sausages and any fixins’ you could imagine.

Illegal Food's Late Night Ramen Pop-Up

One more go of ramen at Little's Food Store, 198 Carroll St. SE, in Cabbagetown, February 23rd & 24th and March 2nd & 3rd! Late night eats, 3 kinds of ramen and the juiciest wings around. Menu details posted soon. The food starts at 11:15pm and goes until about 1am. See you there!

Heyday '80s Dance Party

HEYDAY, your favorite '80s dance party, is back at the Basement! Get into the groove, get up on your feet, and step to the beat as Kimber (NonsenseEAV, Commotion) delivers all your favorites from the Reagan years! Dress the part or come as you are... just be ready to dance and have some fun.

Pub Crawl on the Beltline: Spring Edition

From Inman Park to Piedmont Park, the East Side Trail on the Atlanta BeltLine connects some of the best restaurants and bars in town! Join us on Saturday, March 3rd to try them all! Get your friends together and come crawl along the Atlanta BeltLine! Tickets include up to (5) complimentary beverages along the BeltLine along with awesome food and drink specials at each participating

location.

Harlem Globetrotters at Infinite Energy Center

The Harlem Globetrotters® are legendary worldwide, synonymous with one-of-a-kind family entertainment and great basketball skills for the past 91 years. Throughout their history, the Original Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic talents in 123 countries and territories on six continents, often breaking down cultural and societal barriers while providing fans with their first-ever basketball experience. Proud inductees of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the Globetrotters have entertained hundreds of millions of fans – among them popes, kings, queens, and presidents – over nine thrilling decades. The American Red Cross is the official charity of the Harlem Globetrotters. Sponsored by Entenmann’s Donuts ®, Ticket Galaxy and Baden Sports, Harlem Globetrotters International, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Herschend Enterprises, the largest family-owned themed entertainment company in the U.S.

Monster Energy Supercross

Watch off-road motorcycles race on dirt tracks with steep jumps, tight corners, and obstacles at AMA Supercross in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Monster Energy Supercross is an indoor dirt bike racing championship - a newer version of motocross, the sport’s original form. Whereas motocross takes place on long courses built primarily on the dirt and terrain offered up by nature, supercross races are made from dirt hauled into stadiums. Monster Energy Supercross is held from January through May in open stadiums (in cities with nicer weather) and covered domes. The track takes all the exciting obstacles of outdoor riding—jumps, turns, and bumps—amplifies them, and puts them in easy view of spectators.

March 3 - 4

CR Music Festival at Etowah River Park

CR Music Festival 2018 is the hottest Country, Rock Music, & Food Festival to hit the Canton/North Georgia Area. Bringing two days, over 20 hours of non-stop great music by multiple bands. The event features a variety of Arts & Crafts, vendors, beer tents, & food trucks to choose from. There will also be non-stop entertainment, performances, huge prizes, and much more including a paint explosion area, rock walls, carnival games, mechanical bulls and more.

March 4:

America in the Park

Park Tavern is excited to announce the return of the 3rd annual “Americana in the Park” presented by WRFG 89.3 FM. Located conveniently off of the Atlanta BeltLine, partygoers are invited to rock out to an eclectic mix of bands with proceeds benefitting WRFG Revelers can nosh on classic Park Tavern favorites such as burgers, tacos, fresh sushi rolls, handcrafted cocktails, frosty beers, full bodied wines and much more. A full day featuring the best of Americana, Jackson County Line will kick off the day and get the crowd going before Kitty Rose and the Rattlers, an Atlanta-based, Southern-styled rockabilly band, takes the stage. Keeping the energy high, Russ Still and the Moonshiners will bring the crowd to its feet with their dynamic blend of rock and country. Filling the headliner spot, Captain Trips & The Sunstroke Serenaders will be serving up spot-on renditions of the notorious rock band, Grateful Dead, paired with an unparalleled high energy performance that promises to be unforgettable.

Seuss at the Symphony

Join Sam-I-Am and the gang as we meet Seuss at the Symphony! Watch as the timeless Dr. Seuss tale, Green Eggs and Ham, comes to life on stage along with Gail Kubik's Gerald McBoing Boing, and selections from Aaron Copland's Old American Songs.

