Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival coming to Atlanta Mar. 3

ATLANTA - Beer sippin', bourbon tastin', music listenin', cigar smokin', and barbeque eatin'...that's the premise behind Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival coming To Atlanta on Mar. 3.
Admission buys a sampling glass so guests can enjoy an all-you-care to taste samplings of beer and bourbon. The BBQ is extra.
- All guests receive a Souvenir Glass For Tastings.
- All You Care To Taste Beer and Bourbon Tastings as you stroll from table to table and tent to tent. There are over 40 Bourbons and 60 Beers on Tap. Enjoy, but please drink responsibly.
- VIP Session & Area with more food and more tastes. Bacon will be served hot right off the griddle along side some of your favorite Atlanta Area restaurants serving up great southern dishes!
- GAMING AREA with Trike Races, Giant Jenga, and Cornhole and More!
- The Shrine of Swine! Enjoy Whole hogs every hour and worship the Pork Gods!
- BBQ Galore! Enjoy the great barbeque selection – pulled pork from whole hogs, ribs, brisket, chickens, sausages and any fixin’ you could imagine. We’ll keep the portions heavy and the prices low.
- Enjoy Seminars in the Tasting Theater with Master Distillers, Brewmasters, and Pit Masters From the Deep South.
- Listen To Live Rock & Blues Music and great Bluegrass on The Main Stage
- Browse Cool Exhibits of Brewerania, Hot sauces, bbq accessories, and even a cigar tent for all guests.
Regular admission starts at $39.
