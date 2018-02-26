0 Free things to do: Georgia Tiny House Festival, Americana in the Park, more

Georgia Tiny House Festival (Friday to Sunday) – March 2 to March 4

Don’t miss the chance to see 75 tiny houses, talk with the homebuilders and shop at food booths during the Georgia Tiny House Festival at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Parents, kids the age of 12 and younger get in free. There will also be some free hours during the event on Friday.

Community Play Day – Saturday, March 3

Bring your kids out for a FREE fun day in the park at the Community Day at Washington Park. Sponsored by the city of Atlanta Department of Parks and Recreation, the National Recreation and Park Association and Target, families and kids will learn about and experience the benefits of play through games and challenges that will help communities imagine how their neighborhoods can become more active and playful areas.

Enjoy all of the music, food and family fun! The event will take place Saturday, March 3, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

KidFitStrong Fitness Challenge – Saturday, March 3

Looking for a good way to get active this weekend? Make your way to Piedmont Park for the KidFitStrong Fitness Challenge. You and your kids, ages 3 and up, can partake in the challenge, which includes 10 fitness stations ( sprinting, push ups, wall crawls, hurdles, jumping jacks, sit ups, climbing, tunnel crawls). The challenge is free but food and nearby activities are not.

Caffeine & Octane car show - Sunday, March 4

Caffeine and Octane is a nationally recognized all makes, all models car show that regularly attracts over 2000 vehicles and 15,000 fans. The event is held (rain or shine) the first Sunday morning of each month from 8-11 a.m. at Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody. See Lamborghinis, Ferraris, Porsches, muscle cars, vintage rides and everything in between. It's FREE to attend and display your car.

Americana in the Park – Sunday, March 4

If you like country music and rock, Americana at the Park is where you need to be this weekend. Hear four bands playing country, rockabilly and rock outside Park Tavern in Piedmont Park. Children under the age of 12 are free. Food and drink at the event, however, are not free.

3rd Annual Sip & Swine BBQ Festival Concerts -- Friday and Saturday -- March 2 - March 3

Don’t miss out on the FREE live music at the best barbecue competition in the South -- the Sip and Swine Barbecue Festival. While the food is not free, admission and the concerts are. There’s an incredible lineup of performers for you to enjoy. The music performances will begin Friday at 7 p.m.

Celebrate Health Care Professional Month with free entry into Legoland Discovery Center

Stop by Legoland Discovery Center Atlanta from now to March 11 for free admission and 50% off for four guests. Check the website to see who qualifies.



