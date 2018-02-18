  • Local chef to compete on 'The Chew's Best Chef on the Block' this week

    By: Nelson Hicks

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Most days and nights, you'll find Chef Craig Richards whipping up something scrumptious in the heart of Buckhead at St. Cecilia-Atlanta.

    But not this week. This week, he'll be in New York to take part in ABC's "The Chew's Best Chef on the Block." The best chefs from Los Angeles, Seattle, Houston, Chicago, Boston and Atlanta will square off.

    Richards took home the top honor in a local voting competition to advance to the show this week. Leading up to his appearance, the St. Cecilia submitted six recipes to producers; three family recipes and three restaurant recipes. The show's producers picked two for Richards to potentially make on the show.

    Richards will do some prep work on the show on Monday. On Tuesday, the East Coast chefs will battle, on Wednesday, it's the west coast chefs' turn. The winners of both will advance to Thursday's pot luck basket round. On Friday, the Best Chef on the Block winner will make another dish with the show's host.

    Catch "The Chew" weekdays at 1 p.m. on WSB-TV. Best of luck, Chef Richards!

