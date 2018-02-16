  • 100-layer doughnuts coming to Atlanta

    By: Nelson Hicks

    Updated:

    One hundred-layer doughnuts are coming to Atlanta. 

     

    Five Daughters Bakery, a family-owned shop founded in Franklin, Tennessee, will open inside Ponce City Market's Central Food Hall this spring. Featuring baked goods made fresh daily, Five Daughters will also offer drip coffee from Honest Coffee Roasters in Tennessee.

     

    The bakery will be located on the first floor of Ponce City Market near Honeysuckle Gelato and Batter Cookie Dough Counter. All pastries are handmade and source local, organic, and non-GMO ingredients, while importing French butter and dark chocolate.

    RELATED: The best fried chicken chain in America can be found in an Atlanta gas station

    RELATED: The winner of the best ice cream in America is...

    RELATED: Georgia restaurant tops list of best BBQ sauces in America

     

    Offerings will rotate regularly, and visitors to Ponce City Market will find the bakery’s famous 100 layer doughnuts (a cross between a croissant and doughnut), infused with butter creams and topped with glazes. Staple flavors include vanilla cream, chocolate sea salt, maple cinnamon, King Kong (maple bacon) and purist (vanilla bean glaze). The shop will also offer paleo doughnuts, which are gluten-, dairy- and refined sugar-free, and made with almond, coconut and tapioca flour.

     

    Stephanie and Isaac Meek, a third-generation business owner and baker, founded Five Daughters Bakery in 2015 in their hometown of Franklin, Tennessee. Isaac’s great grandfather owned a cake shop and his grandfather owned a pizzeria. The couple named the bakery for their five daughters, aged two to 11--Dylan, Lucy, Maggie, Evangeline, and Constance. In addition to Franklin, Five Daughters has bakeries in Nashville, on the coast of Florida in Seaside, and a forthcoming location at Rosemary Beach, Florida.

     

    RELATED: See more Things 2 Do around Atlanta

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories