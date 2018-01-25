0 WATCH: Chipper Jones gets call from the Hall of Fame

MILTON, Ga. - Chipper Jones is headed to Cooperstown.

And although every baseball fan knew this was inevitable, Chipper said he was still nervous as he waited for it to become official.

Jones said he "tossed and turned" Tuesday night when he tried to sleep.

RELATED STORIES:

He said he went to breakfast with his wife Wednesday morning to try to get his mind off of things.

Then, on Wednesday evening, while he was surrounded by friends and family, the call came.

Chipper joked that, when he saw the 212 area code, he knew who the call was from.

"I was an absolute wreck," Jones said. "I can't describe it."

Then, just like that, all was right in Chipper's world.

"The only thing I could say to my dad when I hugged him was, 'We did it!'" Jones said.

A dream come true for father and son. #ChipperHOF pic.twitter.com/4UJ9zCu361 — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) January 24, 2018

Chipper will be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on July 29 in Cooperstown, New York.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.