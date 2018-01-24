ATLANTA - Chipper Jones will find out Wednesday night if he’s elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
In all honesty, it’s not if Chipper will be elected, but just how close will he come to getting 100 percent of the vote?
Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Jeff Schultz will break down the Hall of Fame vote as it’s revealed LIVE on WSBTV.com and the official WSB-TV Facebook page.
The Atlanta Braves’ top pick in 1990 retired in 2012 as one of baseball’s best switch-hitters.
Jones, who finished with 2,724 hits and 468 homers, hit above .300 from both sides of the plate.
In nearly 11,000 plate appearances, Jones compiled more walks (1,512) than strikeouts (1,409) and remains one of just three third players - who primarily played third base - to drive in more than 1,500 runs.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}