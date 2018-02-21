ATLANTA - Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman thinks his team has what it takes to play in Super Bowl LIII.
In a post on Twitter Tuesday, Freeman wrote, “Super Bowl 53 we coming for that.”
Other NFL players like Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston and Jacksonville cornerback Jalen Ramsey responded to Freeman. The three NFL stars are also former teammates who played together at Florida State in 2013.
The Falcons, who played in Super Bowl LI, fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Divisional Playoffs in January failing to defend their NFC Championship title.
If the Falcons make an appearance in Super Bowl LIII, they would be the first team to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium.
This article was written by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
