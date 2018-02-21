ATLANTA - Forward Andrew White III and guard Josh Magette, both two-way players, were transferred from the Hawks’ G League affiliate the Erie BayHawks to Atlanta, the team announced Wednesday.
ROSTER UPDATE: We have transferred @joshmagette and @AndrewWhite03 from Erie to our Club.#TrueToAtlanta— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 21, 2018
White, an undrafted rookie who signed a two-way contract with the Hawks in January, made his NBA debut on Feb. 14 at the Pistons and finished with a team-high 15 points as well as two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 17 minutes. In his first game with the Hawks, White became the first player in the organization to score at least 15 points in his NBA debut since Rumeal Robinson in 1990.
After signing a two-way contract in September, Magette played in nine games with the Hawks this season and averaged 2.3 points and 2.0 assists in 7.7 minutes.
A rookie out of Alabama-Huntsville, Magette has played in 31 games with Erie this season including 29 starts and averaged 15.2 points, 9.9 assists — which leads the G League — 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 34.8 minutes.
