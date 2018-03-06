ATLANTA - Atlanta Falcons kicker Matt Bryant will be with the team for a few more years.
The franchise's all-time leading scorer agreed to a three-year extension that will keep him from becoming a free agent on March 14. Bryant, 42, will remain with the Falcons through the 2020 season, as a result of signing the new deal.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Former ESPN on-air personality files sex harassment lawsuit
- Falcons near mega-deal for QB Matt Ryan
- Phil Mickelson a winner again and wants more
When the season ended, Bryant made it known that he wanted to finish his career as a Falcon.
“I am ready to play – I’ll play two-three more years in this league,” Bryant said. “There’s obviously some curious times ahead to see where those two-three years happen. You know I’d like to finish it here with this organization. I guess I have a history here, so I’d like to finish it up here.”
Last season, the veteran kicker converted 87 percent of his field-goal attempts, with eight of those being 50-plus yards or more. At critical points, Bryant nailed five field goals to help the Falcons defeat the Carolina Panthers at the end of the regular season and converted four in Atlanta’s victory over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL wild card game in this year's playoffs.
In his Falcons career, Bryant has converted 88 percent of his field goal attempts and nearly 100 percent of point-after attempts.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}