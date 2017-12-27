ATLANTA - The Georgia Bulldogs arrived in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, several days before they're set to face the Oklahoma Sooners in the 2018 Rose Bowl.
The Dawgs arrived in California in style, on a massive Delta plane.
According to the Atlanta airport’s official Twitter account, the Delta #747 plane that took the Bulldogs to the Rose Bowl is the same plane that has carried the past two national champions -- Alabama in 2015 and Clemson in 2016.
Georgia Football's official Twitter account gave fans a behind-the-scenes look inside the plane.
Check out the video below:
✈️ in style.#ATD / #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/Dvwv0BtHIj— Georgia Football (@FootballUGA) December 27, 2017
UGA is preparing for its first appearance in the College Football Playoff since the system was put into place in 2014.
The winner of the Rose Bowl will face either Alabama or Clemson for the National Championship on Jan. 8.
The game will be played in Atlanta at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
