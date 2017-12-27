LOS ANGELES, Calif. - The Georgia Bulldogs have officially arrived at the 2018 Rose Bowl Game!
The 2017 SEC Champions left Athens Tuesday afternoon and headed for Atlanta. From there, it was a five-hour flight to Los Angeles.
Channel 2 Action News and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution are your home for everything Rose Bowl. Make sure to follow @WSBTV and @AJCSports for updates on Twitter & LIKE the official WSB-TV Facebook page!
For much more on the Georgia Bulldogs, CLICK HERE to download and listen to Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein & AJC's Jeff Schultz on the ‘We Never Played the Game’ podcast.
Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein was at the team hotel when the Bulldogs arrived around 5:30 p.m. local time in downtown Los Angeles.
The team was led by a police escort, and they were greeted by a handful of fans, security guards and members of the media.
Bulldogs have arrived in LA - #UGA2RoseBowl pic.twitter.com/YAfP8ZK9XT— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) December 27, 2017
Quarterback Jake Fromm was one of the first players off the bus, and he looked loose as he smiled and greeted reporters and photographers.
WATCH video of the players arriving below:
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}