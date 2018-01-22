ATLANTA - Braves outfield prospect Ronald Acuna soared to the No. 1 spot in Baseball America’s Top 100 prospects list for 2018 and heads a group of eight on the list from the Braves system, two more than any other organization placed in the rankings.
In addition to Acuna, other Braves prospects in the Top 100 are left-hander Luiz Gohara (23); right-handers Mike Soroka (27), Kyle Wright (34) and Ian Anderson (42); third baseman Austin Riley (54); and lefties Kolby Allard (65) and Max Fried (72).
Acuna, who turned 20 on Dec. 18, climbed three rungs on the Braves’ minor league ladder during a spectacular season in which he hit a combined .325 with 31 doubles, eight triples, 21 homers, 82 RBIs, 44 stolen bases and an .896 OPS in 139 games.
He’s expected to compete for a spot on the big-league team at spring training.
Four teams had six prospects in the top 100, including the Yankees, Brewers, Padres and Rays, and four had five prospects, including a Braves NL East foe, the Phillies.
The full story on Acuna and other Braves who’ve ranked atop Baseball America’s past Top 100 lists on myAJC.com or can be accessed here with this link.
This article was written by David O'Brien, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
