Sonny Perdue is designated survivor for Trump's State of the Union

WASHINGTON - Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue will not be in the House chamber Tuesday as President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress.
The White House confirmed the former Georgia governor is the designated survivor for the event.
The Cabinet member has been taken to a secure undisclosed location so he can assume power if an unspeakable disaster were to occur while the president gives his address with most of the U.S. government present.
Perdue is scheduled to be in Atlanta tomorrow morning for an agriculture expo at the World Congress Center.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}