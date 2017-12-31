UGA marching band gets in tune for the Rose Bowl

Other than the football team, what are the two greatest symbols of the University of Georgia? Uga and the Redcoat marching band.
Both arrived in Los Angeles on Saturday, and both went right to work.
The most famous English Bulldog in the world got a welcome fit for a celebrity on the tarmac at Los Angeles International Airport.
He’s going to the Rose Bowl like thousands of fans such as Hansell Roddenberry and his family.
Channel 2’s Richard Elliot spoke to them as they bought UGA souvenirs.
Channel 2 Action News and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution are your home for everything Rose Bowl. Make sure to follow @WSBTV and @AJCSports for updates on Twitter & LIKE the official WSB-TV Facebook page!
For much more on the Georgia Bulldogs, CLICK HERE to download and listen to Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein & AJC's Jeff Schultz on the ‘We Never Played the Game’ podcast.
“It has been absolutely perfect. The weather is great and you just cannot wait for the game, the whole excitement and energy out here is unbelievable,” he said.
Just minutes after Elliot spoke with Roddenberry, the entire UGA Redcoat Marching Band marched into the Rose Bowl for the traditional photograph under the big sign.
420 band members flew in Saturday morning.
What they have to say about participating in such a big game, on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}