  • Uga X makes his way to Pasadena

    By: The Atlanta-Journal Constitution

    Updated:

    CALIFORNIA - UGA the team is already here. Now Uga the dog is on the way.

    The University of Georgia’s mascot, the first bulldog to join the Bulldogs at a Rose Bowl, is expected soon.

    Our colleague Greg Bluestein, who’s also on his way to join the AJC-WSB reporting team, had a well-placed source who sent this photo.

