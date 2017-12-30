Uga X makes his way to Pasadena

CALIFORNIA - UGA the team is already here. Now Uga the dog is on the way.
The University of Georgia’s mascot, the first bulldog to join the Bulldogs at a Rose Bowl, is expected soon.
Our colleague Greg Bluestein, who’s also on his way to join the AJC-WSB reporting team, had a well-placed source who sent this photo.
A tipster sends this photo of Uga en route to the Rose Bowl ... pic.twitter.com/royFNix5QC— Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) December 30, 2017
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}