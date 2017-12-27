  • Two teens shot in Fulton County, shooter on the loose

    FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a shooting in Fulton County.

    According to authorities, two teenagers were shot at 2931 Two Lakes Circle in College Park on Tuesday night. 

    The juveniles were taken to the hospital where they are recovering from their injuries.

    Right now, investigators are searching for the gunman.

