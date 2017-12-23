  • 3 dead in shootout during attempted robbery at liquor store

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in College Park. 

    The shooting happened Friday night at a liquor store in the 5000 block of Old National Highway. 

    Police said a man with a gun walked in and told everyone to get down. They said that's when the owner pulled out his own gun. 

    Police said there was a shootout and Tea Moe, 55, the store owner and Brandon Doe, 19, the suspect, are dead. 

    Marshona Roberts, 35, a store employee, was also shot and killed.

     

     

