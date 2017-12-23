3 dead in shootout during attempted robbery at liquor store

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in College Park.
The shooting happened Friday night at a liquor store in the 5000 block of Old National Highway.
Police said a man with a gun walked in and told everyone to get down. They said that's when the owner pulled out his own gun.
Police said there was a shootout and Tea Moe, 55, the store owner and Brandon Doe, 19, the suspect, are dead.
Marshona Roberts, 35, a store employee, was also shot and killed.
55 year old owner Tea Moe and 35 yo employee Marshona Roberts are victims in shootout/armed robbery of liquor store on Old Nat Hwy. Suspect killed is 19 yo Brandon Doe pic.twitter.com/WuXZnaMhFr— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) December 23, 2017
